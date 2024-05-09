Thursday, May 09, 2024

Three get life in prison for actor Sohel Chowdhury murder, six acquitted

  • Three convicts fined Tk2 lakh
  • Actor fatally shot in December 1998
File image of actor Sohel Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
Update : 09 May 2024, 02:48 PM

Three people, including businessman Aziz Mohammad Bhai alias Abdul Aziz, have been sentenced to life imprisonment over the fatal shooting of actor Sohel Chowdhury 25 years ago. 

Judge Arunabh Chakraborty of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal 2 delivered the verdict on Thursday, acquitting six others accused in the case.

In addition to life imprisonment, the court fined Abdul Aziz and the two other convicts, Trumps Club owner Afakul Islam alias Bunty Islam and Adnan Siddiqui, Tk2 lakh. In default, they would have to spend another 1 month in prison.

The six who were acquitted are Tariq Sayeed Mamun, Selim Khan, Harun-Or-Rashid alias Leather Liton, Faruque Abbasi, Sanzidul Islam Emon and Ashish Rai Choudhury alias Bottle Choudhury.

Aziz Mohammad Bhai, Afakul Islam, Salim Khan, Haroon Or Rashid and Adnan Siddiqui had been tried in absentia.

Ashish Rai Choudhury, Tariq Sayeed Mamun and Faruque Abbasi were on bail, while Sanzidul Islam Emon was escorted to the court from jail.

Sohel Chowdhury was fatally shot on December 18, 1998 under Trumps Club in Abedin Tower in the Banani neighbourhood of Dhaka. 

Sohel’s brother Touhidul Islam Chowdhury filed a case with Gulshan police station in connection with the murder.

After investigating the matter, Assistant Police Commissioner Abul Kashem Bepari pressed charges against nine people on July 30 of the next year.

