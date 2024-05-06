Monday, May 06, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Tangail sari: Bangladesh hires Indian legal firm for GI battle

List of GI products submitted in court

Photo: Collected
Update : 06 May 2024, 03:41 PM

The government has hired a law firm in India to consult on legal matters to protect the Geographical Indication (GI) rights of Tangail saris.

The firm, Mason & Associates, focuses on the practice of Intellectual Property (IP) Law.

The Ministry of Industry disclosed the information in a written statement to the High Court bench led by Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar.

At the same time, a list of hundreds of GI products from different regions of Bangladesh has been submitted to the court.

On February 19, the High Court directed the government to prepare a list of all the GI products of Bangladesh that have either officially been recognized or have been applied for such recognition.

Barrister Sarowat Siraj Shukla from Tangail, who filed the petition on February 18, appeared for the writ in court on Monday.

The controversy arose when India laid claim to the centuries-old Tangail sari, recognizing it as a GI product originating from West Bengal. This move sparked widespread debate and criticism.

Subsequently, on February 8, the Ministry of Industries in Bangladesh recognized the Tangail Sari as a GI product of Bangladesh in response to the situation.

Topics:

Geographical indication (GI)
Read More

GI certificates for Tangail Sari, 13 other products distributed

Industries Minister asks DCs to prepare list of GI products

High Court orders to compile list of all GI products in Bangladesh

Three new items gain GI status

PM Hasina urges action on GI certificates for Bangladeshi products

Why is GI tag so important in global trade?

Latest News

No place to pray for Bangladeshi Muslims in Italian city

CU to start conducting doping tests for freshers

DGHS: Heatstroke claimed 15 lives in 2 weeks

Leverkusen extend unbeaten run to 48 games

PM asks public representatives to fulfill people's expectations

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x