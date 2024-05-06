Tangail sari: Bangladesh hires Indian legal firm for GI battle

The government has hired a law firm in India to consult on legal matters to protect the Geographical Indication (GI) rights of Tangail saris.

The firm, Mason & Associates, focuses on the practice of Intellectual Property (IP) Law.

The Ministry of Industry disclosed the information in a written statement to the High Court bench led by Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar.

At the same time, a list of hundreds of GI products from different regions of Bangladesh has been submitted to the court.

On February 19, the High Court directed the government to prepare a list of all the GI products of Bangladesh that have either officially been recognized or have been applied for such recognition.

Barrister Sarowat Siraj Shukla from Tangail, who filed the petition on February 18, appeared for the writ in court on Monday.

The controversy arose when India laid claim to the centuries-old Tangail sari, recognizing it as a GI product originating from West Bengal. This move sparked widespread debate and criticism.

Subsequently, on February 8, the Ministry of Industries in Bangladesh recognized the Tangail Sari as a GI product of Bangladesh in response to the situation.