High Court issues rule on protection of corpses, prevention of skeleton theft

The High Court has issued a rule asking why no action should be taken against the theft of corpses and skeletons from graveyards and why no directive should be issued to enact a law for the protection of corpses.

A High Court bench consisting of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the rule on Tuesday.

The defendants in the case have been asked to respond to the ruling within four weeks.

Lawyer Golam Rahman was present on behalf of the writ in the court.

On March 14, a writ petition was filed seeking directives for legislation to protect graves and prevent theft of skeletons across the country.

The petitioner sought directives for legal action against people involved in the theft of dead bodies and skeletons and compensating families of those whose bodies and skeletons have been stolen.

Chairman of Human Rights and Social Development Organization Golam Rahman filed this writ.

He said there is no law in Bangladesh to prevent the theft of corpses and skeletons. Many countries of the world have laws related to this.

There have been reports in various national newspapers regarding the theft of corpses and skeletons. Hundreds of dead bodies and skeletons have been reported stolen and sold, he said.

Skeletons have been stolen and sold to various hospitals and clinics, he added.