Gazipur factory produces polythene despite raid

Kati Bangladesh Limited in Gazipur has allegedly continued producing banned polythene, despite fines and the seizure during an Environmental Department raid on March 10.

The factory operates in an unauthorized building in the residential area of East Bhurulia, causing environmental harm.

Factory owner Kabir Shahadat has reportedly ignored local objections. Residents complain not only about banned polythene production but also chemical-laden air and noise pollution.

Locals said that Kati Bangladesh Limited has been producing banned polythene for a long time in East Bhurulia without any approval. Despite residents’ verbal protests, the factory has continued operations. The building itself has no authorization, locals added.

On January 15, Gazipur Development Authority issued a notice seeking approved building plans, but the owner and factory authorities did not respond.

Later inspections confirmed no valid documentation. Operating a polythene factory in a residential area is completely illegal.

Residents are suffering from chemical-laden smoke and noise pollution and are calling on authorities to close or relocate the factory.

Previously, on March 10, a mobile court of the Gazipur Environmental Department fined the factory owner Tk200,000 and seized 12,000kg of polythene bags.

The raid was conducted by Executive Magistrate and Senior Assistant Secretary Abdullah Al Mamun. Nevertheless, the factory resumed production shortly afterward.

Factory owner Kabir Shahadat said: “If anything illegal exists here, the authorities will take action against me. I have nothing more to say.”

Inspector Masudur Rahman of Gazipur Development Authority said: “The factory has no valid documentation. Despite notices, they have not responded. We are preparing another notice, and if satisfactory answers are not received, legal measures, including eviction, will follow.”

Deputy Director of Gazipur Environmental Department Arefin Badal said: “We had already fined the factory and instructed them to stop production. Since they have not complied and the matter has been brought to our attention, necessary action will be taken against the factory soon.”