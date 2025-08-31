Environment adviser calls for jute bags to replace polythene

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Ministry of Water Resources, has urged the public to use affordable jute bags instead of banned polythene shopping bags.

She said the government has undertaken an initiative to provide jute bags at subsidized prices to promote their use as an alternative to polythene for environmental protection.

She emphasized that public participation is essential to make this initiative successful.

She also warned that no leniency would be shown if banned polythene is found, confiscation and legal action will follow, with regular market inspections to enforce the ban.

She made these comments while speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of the program “Marketing of Affordable Eco-Friendly Jute Bags Among Consumers in Dhaka City” held on Sunday at Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.

The adviser said excessive use of polythene is creating severe threats to soil, water and biodiversity, whereas jute bags are durable, reusable and environmentally friendly.

Under this project, funded by the Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund, subsidized jute bags will be marketed through TCB dealers and market traders’ associations.

The project will also encourage the public to use and reuse jute bags, while enhancing the skills, marketing capacity, quality control and cost management of multipurpose jute product entrepreneurs.

Training will also be provided to traders’ associations and TCB dealers. Furthermore, awareness will be raised through meetings, seminars, workshops, symposiums, and publicity in print, electronic, and social media.

Special Guest Sheikh Bashir Uddin, adviser to the Ministry of Textiles and Jute, Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, also addressed the event.

The program was chaired by Md Abdur Rouf, secretary of the Ministry of Textiles and Jute. Among others, Dr Fahmida Khanom, additional secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Director General of Department of Jute Zinat Ara and leaders of the Karwan Bazar Traders’ Association also spoke.

Speakers stressed that to protect the well-being of future generations, it is urgent to end the use of polythene and single-use plastics. They called on citizens to pledge: No more polythene shopping bags.

It may be noted that TCB-appointed dealers have already been assigned to sell these subsidized jute bags, which are now available at designated shops across various markets in Dhaka. Prices have been fixed at Tk20, 25, 30, 35, 70 and 80 depending on size and quality.