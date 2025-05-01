Workers form human chain wearing jute clothing, carrying jute banners

To mark May Day with a unique initiative, the Bangladesh Krishok Sromik Mukti Andolon on Thursday organized a human chain in front of the National Press Club, urging people to abandon plastic and polythene in favour of jute-based products.

Participants of the human chain wore sarees and panjabis made of jute fabric, and carried banners crafted from jute.

Abdul Malek, chairperson of Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Mukti Andolon, said: "Jute, once known as the golden fibre of our country, is now on the verge of extinction. The use of polythene is damaging our soil and environment."

He further added: "We urge all conscious citizens of the country to reject polythene and use more jute-based products. Let us bring back jute to the global stage."