Ekushey book fair to be held after national polls

A delegation from the Bangladesh Publishers and Booksellers Association met with the Director General of Bangla Academy to decide on the schedule for the Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2026.

During the meeting, it was decided that the fair will be held in February, right after the national parliamentary elections.

The meeting took place at 6:30pm on Sunday, according to a press release from Bangla Academy.

The release said the association proposed several possible timelines, and recommendations from state security agencies were also reviewed. After evaluating the overall situation, it was agreed that hosting the fair in February, immediately following the elections, would be the most practical option.

It was also decided that the exact dates will be announced once the election schedule is finalized.

The statement added that Bangla Academy is maintaining regular communication with the government’s higher authorities and other concerned parties regarding the organization of the 2026 book fair.