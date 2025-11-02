Monday, November 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Ekushey book fair to be held after national polls

The exact dates will be announced once the election schedule is finalized

A little booklover reading and choosing his books from the fair. Photo: Yousha Tashfi/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 Nov 2025, 10:22 PM

A delegation from the Bangladesh Publishers and Booksellers Association met with the Director General of Bangla Academy to decide on the schedule for the Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2026.

During the meeting, it was decided that the fair will be held in February, right after the national parliamentary elections.

The meeting took place at 6:30pm on Sunday, according to a press release from Bangla Academy.

The release said the association proposed several possible timelines, and recommendations from state security agencies were also reviewed. After evaluating the overall situation, it was agreed that hosting the fair in February, immediately following the elections, would be the most practical option.

It was also decided that the exact dates will be announced once the election schedule is finalized.

The statement added that Bangla Academy is maintaining regular communication with the government’s higher authorities and other concerned parties regarding the organization of the 2026 book fair.

Topics:

Amar Ekushey Boi Mela
Read More

Ekushey book fair delay ‘unjustified’, say organisers demanding February launch

Amar Ekushey Boi Mela postponed, will not be held in December

Ekushey Boi Mela uncertain in December

Amar Ekushey Boi Mela witnesses massive turnout

Boi Mela awaits visitors on International Mother Language Day

Two Boi Mela stalls dispensing sanitary napkins closed

Latest News

Yamal on target as Barca beat Elche to go second

Haaland fires Man City up to second in Premier League

India beat South Africa to win first Women's World Cup title

Sinner returns to world number one with Paris Masters win

Jail Killing Day on Monday

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x