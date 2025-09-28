Sunday, September 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Amar Ekushey Boi Mela postponed, will not be held in December

According to ministry notification, new date will be set following consultations with publishers and other stakeholders

Prothoma Publishers. Photo: Yousha Tashfi/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 09:48 PM

The Amar Ekushey Boi Mela, a cornerstone of Bangladesh’s literary culture, will not be held this December as previously planned.

The fair is now scheduled to take place after the upcoming national election. Based on the recommendations of the Bangladesh Publishers & Booksellers Association (BAPUS) and other stakeholders, the previously announced dates for the 2026 edition have been postponed.

On Sunday night, a notification regarding the date of Amar Ekushey Boi Mela 2026 stated that this decision was made by the Ministry of Home Affairs on September 21, 2025.

The notification further stated that, following consultations with publishers and other stakeholders, a new date will be set at a later time.

Although the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela is traditionally held in February each year, this time the date was initially scheduled for December due to the election and Ramadan, according to the Bangla Academy.

On September 18, Bangla Academy Director General Dr Mohammad Azam stated that Amar Ekushey Boi Mela 2026 would be held from December 17, 2025.

Topics:

Ministry of Home AffairsAmar Ekushey Boi Mela
Read More

Ekushey Boi Mela uncertain in December

Tongi firemen to receive treatment guidance from Singapore doctor, says home adviser

Home adviser: Law enforcers to be deployed from Wednesday for Durga Puja

Home adviser: Let's build Bangladesh with July Uprising spirit

New initiative launched in Bangladesh to combat child exploitation, trafficking

Home adviser: Law and order situation has slightly deteriorated

Latest News

Shahin elected president, Abu Khalid general secretary of BAJF’s new committee

Keokradong will not be opened on Wednesday

Primary school holidays reduced to 60 days

China sentences former agricultural minister to death

3 killed, 4 injured in clashes during protest over teen's rape in Khagrachhari

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x