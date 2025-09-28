Amar Ekushey Boi Mela postponed, will not be held in December

The Amar Ekushey Boi Mela, a cornerstone of Bangladesh’s literary culture, will not be held this December as previously planned.

The fair is now scheduled to take place after the upcoming national election. Based on the recommendations of the Bangladesh Publishers & Booksellers Association (BAPUS) and other stakeholders, the previously announced dates for the 2026 edition have been postponed.

On Sunday night, a notification regarding the date of Amar Ekushey Boi Mela 2026 stated that this decision was made by the Ministry of Home Affairs on September 21, 2025.

The notification further stated that, following consultations with publishers and other stakeholders, a new date will be set at a later time.

Although the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela is traditionally held in February each year, this time the date was initially scheduled for December due to the election and Ramadan, according to the Bangla Academy.

On September 18, Bangla Academy Director General Dr Mohammad Azam stated that Amar Ekushey Boi Mela 2026 would be held from December 17, 2025.