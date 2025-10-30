Thursday, October 30, 2025

Ekushey book fair delay ‘unjustified’, say organisers demanding February launch

Ekushey Book Fair Songramme Committee accuses government of planned attempt to mislead public over Ekushey Book Fair

The Ekushey Book Fair Songramme Committee leaders at a press conference, at the Jatiya Press Club, on October 30, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 30 Oct 2025, 06:11 PM

The Ekushey Book Fair Songramme Committee has called on the government to officially confirm by next Tuesday that the 2026 Amar Ekushey Book Fair will be held in February as per tradition, warning that any delay would face strong public resistance.

At a press conference held Thursday at the National Press Club, the committee’s leaders said writers, readers, publishers, cultural workers, and progressive citizens are ready to mobilize to protect the country’s cultural heritage. They accused the government of sowing confusion and undermining the fair’s historical significance by floating the idea of a postponement.

“There is no situation that necessitates a delay,” said committee executive member Shah Alam, reading from a written statement. “Yet the government seems to be misleading the public in a planned manner. Freedom-loving, democratic-minded people will not allow this.”

The committee pointed to a recent consultation with publishers, writers, and cultural activists—held at the seminar room of Shirula Academy—where participants unanimously demanded the fair proceed as scheduled in February.

While the Ministry of Cultural Affairs has reportedly cited election timing and security concerns, the committee dismissed these reasons as insufficient. They noted that past fairs have coincided with national elections and even the fasting month of Ramadan, yet were held without disruption.

“The national election is important, but using it as an excuse to derail a decades-old cultural event is unjustified,” the statement read. “This is not about logistics—it’s about the state’s commitment to cultural continuity and public trust.”

The committee also criticized the interim government for what it described as unilateral decision-making. It accused the current cultural affairs adviser of avoiding dialogue with cultural leaders and activists, many of whom were involved in the anti-authoritarian movements of previous decades.

General Secretary of Udichi Shilpigoshthi, Jamshed Anwar Tapon, added that the current government appears to be operating under the influence of unelected forces.

“It’s beginning to feel like a shadow government is pulling the strings,” Tapon said. “And it’s clearly not acting in the interest of Bangladesh’s culture or people.”

The committee urged the government to honor the spirit of the Language Movement and the expectations of the public by reaffirming its commitment to holding the book fair on time.

Topics:

Amar Ekushey Boi MelaInterim government
