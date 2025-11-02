Sunday, November 02, 2025

Two decomposed bodies found in abandoned Badda factory

The woman worked as a house help at a madrasa located on the third floor of the building, while the man was the building’s caretaker

File image of crime scene. Photo: Collected
Update : 02 Nov 2025, 06:11 PM

Police have recovered the partially decomposed bodies of a man and a woman from an abandoned factory in the capital’s Badda area.

The bodies were found around 11am on Sunday on the ground floor of a three-storey building in North Badda’s Ali Mor area.

The deceased were identified as Ashraful, aged around 28–30, and Sakina,25.

Sakina worked as a house help at a madrasa located on the third floor of the building, while Ashraful was the building’s caretaker.

Badda police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Habibur Rahman said: “We recovered the bodies around 11am. The CID’s crime scene team has arrived at the spot and begun work. The bodies have been sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.”

He added: “The upper floor of the three-storey building houses a madrasa, and the ground floor contains a factory that has been closed for about 8–10 years. The deceased woman worked at the madrasa, and the man was living in the building as a caretaker.”

Police said no general diary (GD) or complaint had been filed by the madrasa authorities regarding the victims’ absence.

However, Sakina’s mother had lodged a complaint with the police station, confirmed the OC.

As the bodies were found in a decomposed state, the cause of death could not be determined immediately.

Police and the CID are investigating the incident to uncover the mystery behind their deaths.

