Auto-rickshaw driver killed in Badda, two held

The body was was sent to Dhaka Medical College morgue for an autopsy

File image of Badda police station. Photo: Collected
Update : 08 Sep 2025, 10:07 PM

An auto-rickshaw driver was killed by unidentified assailants in the Kathaldia area of Badda, Dhaka, in the early hours of Monday.

Police have detained two people in connection with the incident.

The deceased was identified as Masud, also known as Kajol, 42, son of Md Gunjar Ali of Purba Bakaljora village in Durgapur upazila of Netrokona.

Sub-Inspector Md Mozammel Haque of Badda police station said a call to the national emergency helpline “999” on Monday morning led them to recover the body around 12:15pm from the opposite side of Basundhara Gate on Kathaldia Road.

After legal formalities, the body was sent to the Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy around 5:30pm.

The SI added that Masud had been residing at Shahnaz’s Garage in the Fasher Tek Balur Math area under Vatara Police Station and operated a battery-run auto-rickshaw from there.

On Sunday around 4pm, he left with his auto-rickshaw. In the early hours of Monday, unknown assailants attacked him, hitting his throat and nose before killing him and taking away the vehicle. Locals later recovered the rickshaw.

