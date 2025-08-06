City dwellers suffer once again amid traffic gridlock caused by rallies

Due to various programs being held by blocking roads, traffic congestion was reported at multiple points across the capital from Wednesday morning, causing suffering for people on their way to different destinations.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Traffic Division has predicted that the pressure on roads may increase further from late afternoon into the evening.

In the morning, leaders and activists of the Jatiya Ganotantrik Party (Jagpa) set off from the National Press Club in several pickup trucks heading towards the Baridhara diplomatic zone.

They later held a rally for nearly an hour by blocking the road near Badda Link Road. As a result, severe traffic congestion spread across Badda, Gulshan, and Link Road areas, leaving commuters stranded.

The congestion also extended into the Hatirjheel area, and traffic pressure did not ease even as the afternoon progressed.

On the same day, as part of the month-long program marking the anniversary of the July uprising, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is holding rallies in metropolitan areas across the country.

The central rally is being held in front of the party’s central office in Naya Paltan, Dhaka. The growing presence of BNP leaders and supporters in the area has led to heavy traffic congestion on nearby roads, including slow-moving traffic on the Rampura-Badda route.

In another incident, around 11am, students of the seven government colleges staged a protest at the Science Lab intersection, blocking the road to press for two demands related to the ordinance of Dhaka Central University.

This caused slow traffic in the New Market and Science Lab areas, with the pressure continuing into the afternoon.

Additionally, by the afternoon, traffic congestion was reported on roads in Paltan, Shantinagar, Moghbazar, Kakrail, Motijheel, and the Matsya Bhaban area. Many commuters were seen leaving their vehicles and walking to their destinations due to the gridlock.

Mahbub Morshed, a commuter who was heading from Rampura to Kakrail at noon, said: “The entire route is blocked. I plan to take a rickshaw from the Mouchak crossing and go through the inner lanes. There’s no other way now. When will this suffering end?”

Another commuter from the area said: “I heard the road towards Badda was closed, which is why traffic pressure has increased here. I was sitting in the car, but eventually got out and started walking. I’m going to Middle Badda.”

Speaking to Bangla Tribune, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) for Motijheel Zone Mamun Mia said: “Due to several programs, vehicle movement on the Rampura-Badda road has been slow since 10am. The Link Road was blocked around 11am, which increased pressure on the surrounding roads.”

He added: “Also, BNP's program is ongoing in Naya Paltan. As a result, we’re seeing a significant increase in vehicles on the road, and we expect traffic pressure to intensify once the party’s program ends.”