JnU announces 2-day mourning over student Jobayed’s murder

Jobayed Hossain. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Oct 2025, 02:30 PM

Jagannath University (JnU) authorities on Monday announced a two-day mourning program in condolence of the brutal murder of student Jobayed Hossain.

The university has also postponed all events marking "University Day", which was scheduled for Wednesday.

The decisions came from a virtual meeting attended by teachers, student leaders, officials and others on Monday morning.

According to the decision, JnU will observe mourning on Tuesday and Wednesday.

All examinations will remain suspended during the period, although regular classes will continue. A mourning ceremony will be held on the first day and a mourning rally on the second day.

“Our students are like our children. Jobayed was brutally murdered. We will sit with the Chhatra Dal leaders, and the administration will take necessary steps. Our only demand is justice. If justice is not served, I will paralyse Old Dhaka along with my students,” said Prof Dr Md Rais Uddin, general secretary of the JnU Teachers’ Association.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Rezaul Karim said the university community has been deeply grieved by the incident, which prompted the postponement of this year’s University Day celebration. “We will not stop until justice for Zobayed is ensured,” he added.

Zobayed, a 15th batch student of the Statistics Department, was killed at his tuition student’s house in Armanitola on Sunday afternoon, sparking outrage among fellow students and others.

Police have so far detained the student, identified as the prime suspect, while others involved remain at large.

Topics:

KilledJagannath University (JnU)mourns
