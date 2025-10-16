Thursday, October 16, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Labour secretary provides aid to Mirpur fire victims

On Thursday, the labour secretary visited burn victims and handed over assistance cheques at the Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute

A massive fire broke out at a chemical warehouse named Shah Alam in Dhakas Mirpur Shialbari area on October 14,2025, Tuesday around 11:30am. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Oct 2025, 05:07 PM

Dr Md Sanwar Jahan Bhuiyan, secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, on Thursday handed over medical assistance cheques of Tk50,000 each to three workers injured in the recent chemical warehouse fire in Dhaka’s Mirpur Shialbari area.

During his visit to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, the labour secretary personally checked on the condition of the burn victims and instructed hospital staff to ensure proper and high-quality treatment.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting injured workers and ensuring their recovery.

Present at the cheque handover were the Director General of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE), the Director General of the Bangladesh Workers Welfare Foundation, and the Director of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The fire, which broke out around 11:30am on Tuesday at the Shah Alam chemical warehouse, quickly spread to an adjacent garment factory.

The devastating blaze claimed the lives of 16 individuals, whose bodies were later recovered by the Fire Service.

