HSC results: Girls outperform boys in pass rate, GPA 5 achievements

This year, the pass rate for girls was 62.97%, while boys recorded a pass rate of 54.60%

File image: Students of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College celebrate after the publication of the HSC exam results on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Oct 2025, 11:24 AM

In the 2025 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations, girls once again outperformed boys in both pass rate and GPA 5 achievers.

This year, the pass rate for girls was 62.97%, while boys recorded a pass rate of 54.60%, giving girls an 8.37 percentage point lead.

The results were released simultaneously by all education boards at 10am on Thursday.

The official announcement was made at the Dhaka Education Board auditorium by Professor Khondoker Ehsanul Kabir, chairman of the Dhaka Education Board and president of the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee.

According to the published results, a total of 1,225,661 students sat for the examinations this year. Of them, 726,960 passed, while 508,701 failed.

Among the successful candidates, 393,096 were girls and 333,864 were boys.

The average pass rate stood at 62.97% for girls and 54.60% for boys.

A total of 69,097 students achieved a GPA-5 this year, including 37,044 girls and 32,053 boys. Girls outnumbered boys by 4,991 among GPA-5 achievers.

