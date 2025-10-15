Wednesday, October 15, 2025

July National Charter sent to political parties

The 40-page document outlines Bangladesh’s political history, from British rule to key movements between 1952 and 1969

Representational image. Photo: BSS
Update : 15 Oct 2025, 01:16 PM

The much-awaited July National Charter-2025 has been sent to political parties across the country, the National Consensus Commission said.

At the same time, the charter was officially published, it said on Tuesday night.

The 40-page document outlines the political history of Bangladesh, covering the British colonial period, the historic Language Movement of 1952, the education movements of 1962, the autonomy movement of 1966, and the mass uprising of 1969.

It also recalls the 1970 general elections, the Liberation War of 1971, and the establishment of a one-party state through constitutional amendments in 1975.

The charter noted that: "following various political developments, the country returned to democracy through the parliamentary elections of 1979, initiated by the reintroduction of a multi-party system in 1978. However, that democratic path was short-lived."

It further highlights that between 2009 and 2024, state institutions were dominated by autocratic practices favoring certain individuals, families, and groups.

The charter criticized the three consecutive controversial elections of 2014, 2018, and 2024, saying they undermined the electoral system, politicized the judiciary, law enforcement, and public administration, and facilitated corruption.

The charter also reflects on the persistent democratic movements of the last 16 years, including the road safety movement in 2018, the anti-quota movement, the student-led anti-discrimination movement, and culminating in the broad-based mass uprising against fascism in July 2024.

Finally, the charter contains a seven-point commitment, urging political party representatives to sign it and uphold the will of the people expressed in the July 2024 uprising, grounded in democratic principles and national consensus.

Bangladesh DemocracyNational Consensus Commission
