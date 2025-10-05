Sunday, October 05, 2025

Lightning strikes kill 6 in Comilla, Bogra, Jhenaidah

Among the deceased, three died in Comilla, two in Jhenaidah and one in Bogra district

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 05 Oct 2025, 07:35 PM

Six people were killed and two others injured by lightning strikes in Comilla, Bogra and Jhenaidah districts on Sunday.

In Comilla, three people including a student of Bangladesh Agriculture University (BAU) were killed by a lightning strike in Bhabanipur Kheyaghat of Homan upazila on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as BAU student Rashedul Islam, 23, son of Rahinur Islam, Mamtaz Begum, 37 and Zakia Sultana, 23--two daughter of Matiur Rahman of Nala Dakkhin village in the upazila.

A streak of thunderbolt struck five people when they were waiting to cross a canal in Bhabanipur Kheya ghat area in the afternoon, leaving two people dead on the spot, said officer-in-charge of Homna police station Rafiqul Islam.

The injured Rashedul, Samad Mia and Babul Mia—were taken to Homna Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared Rashedul dead.

In Jhenaidah, two farmers were killed by lightning strikes in Sadar and Shailkupa upazilas on Sunday.

In Sadar upazila, Shimul Biswas, 30, a farmer of Armukhi village and son of Shamser Biswas, was killed when a thunderbolt struck him while working at his field around 11am.

Besides, Harmat Sheikh, 55, a farmer of Shekhar village in Shailkupa upazila, was killed when a streak of thunderbolt struck on him at a field in the morning.

Additional superintendent of Jhenaidah Police Imran Zakaria said two people died by lightning strikes in Sadar and Shailkupa upazilas amid inclement weather.

In Bogra, a 45-year-old housewife was killed by lightning at Madhyamacheo village in Gabtoli upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Shefali Begum, wife of Delwar Pramanik.

Shefali died on the spot after being hit by the lightning strike while cutting grass amid rain, said Serajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Gabtoli police station.

