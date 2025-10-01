Couple killed by lightning strike in Kurigram

A couple was killed in a lightning strike at Saheber Alga village in Ulipur Upazila of Kurigram district on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Jahangir Hossain, a farmer, and his wife, Rubi Begum, of the village.

Quoting local people, Md Zillur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Ulipur Police Station, said a streak of thunderbolt struck the couple around 7:30pm when they were sitting on their house amid rain, leaving them dead on the spot.

A pall of gloom descended over the incident in the area.