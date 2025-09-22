Monday, September 22, 2025

Lightning strike kills 2 in Bhola

The deceased was Md Taher Majhi, 40

File image of lightning. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Sep 2025, 02:20 PM

One fisherman was killed and two others were injured by a lightning strike early today while they were catching fish in the Meghna River in Tajumoddin upazila of the district.
 
The deceased was identified as Md Taher Majhi, 40, a resident of Baliyakanda village in Tajumoddin upazila of Bhola district.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Tajumoddin thana Md Mohabbat Khan told BSS: “Three fishermen were hit by Lightning while they were catching fish in the Meghna river. Taher Majhi died on spot. The other two fishermen were injured”.

Topics:

BholaLightning strike deaths
