Saturday, October 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

RSF: 417 lives lost on roads in September in Bangladesh

  • National highways saw 214 accidents; regional roads had 135
  • Among victims, 49 were students and 682 people injured
Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Oct 2025, 02:14 PM

As many as 417 people including 49 students were killed and 682 others injured in 446 road accidents across the country in September.

Among them, 18 people were killed and 33 others injured in 42 road accidents in the capital, according to a report of Road Safety Foundation released on Sunday.

The Road Safety Foundation (RSF), prepared the report based on the reports of nine national dailies, seven online news portals and electronic media.

Among the deceased, 143 people died in motorbike accidents alone which is 33.85% of the total fatalities,

The deceased also included 112 pedestrians, 56 drivers and their assistants.

Besides, 17 waterways accidents claimed at least 21 lives with six injuries.

Twenty seven people were killed and 13 others injured in 29 accidents involving trains across Bangladesh last month.

Of the total accidents, 214 accidents occurred on the national highways, 135 on regional roads, 42 on rural roads and 60 on city roads, said the report.

According to the report, 28.69% accidents occurred in Dhaka division, 18.83 % in Rajshahi, 22% in Chattogram, 6.72% in Khulna, 3.58% in Barishal, 3.35 % in Sylhet, 8.87% in Rangpur and 5.38% in Mymensingh division.

Fourteen people were killed in Barishal division, the lowest compared to other divisions, said the report.

The RSF pointed out several major reasons behind the rise in the number of road accidents.

The reasons include - faulty vehicles; reckless driving; desperate mentality, incompetence and illness of drivers; unsettled wages and working hours; prevalence of low-speed traffic on highways; reckless motorcycling by the youth; the tendency of flouting traffic rules, poor management of traffic; lack of efficiency of the BRTA; and extortion in the sector.

The RSF urged the authorities concerned to take necessary initiative to ensure road safety.

 

Topics:

Death tollRoad accident fatalities
Read More

3 killed in truck-pickup collision, traffic halted for several hours

Road safety still elusive in Comilla: 141 killed in 8 months

4 of a family killed in Comilla road crash

3 killed in road crash on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway

From strikes to uprisings: 25 years of political bloodshed in Bangladesh

Death toll rises to 8 in Natore road crash

Latest News

NCP: Not giving Shapla due to similarity with DGFI’s logo is discriminatory

Two killed in separate road accidents in Gopalganj

Saif Hassan earns first ODI call-up as Nurul returns for Afghanistan series

Tajbir Hasan, a key figure in the Haltrip scandal, has been arrested

Single-use plastics to be banned at Bangladesh Secretariat from Sunday

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x