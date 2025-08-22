Friday, August 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

4 of a family killed in Comilla road crash

Police have recovered the bodies and the wrecked private car

around 12:30pm, Friday, August 22, 2025 in front of the Rural Electrification Board office at Paduar Bazar Bishwa Road in Comilla Sadar. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 22 Aug 2025, 04:16 PM

Four passengers of a private car, all from the same family, were killed after the vehicle was crushed under a cement-laden lorry at Paduar Bazar on the Dhaka–Chittagong highway in Comilla on Friday noon.

The accident occurred around 12:30pm in front of the Rural Electrification Board office at Paduar Bazar Bishwa Road in Comilla Sadar Dokkhin upazila.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Omar Ali, 80, his wife Nurjahan Begum, 65, their elder son Abul Hashem, 50, who was driving the private car and another son Abul Kashem, 45.

They were residents of Hosenpur village under Barura upazila in Comilla’s Laksam area.

The information was confirmed by Sub-Inspector Anisur Rahman of Moynamati Highway police station.

Constable Saiful Islam, who took part in the rescue operation, said a bus attempted to cross the Dhaka-bound lane of the highway by driving in the wrong direction through the U-turn at Paduar Bazar.

At that moment, a cement-laden lorry coming from the opposite direction swerved to avoid the bus, overturned and crushed both a private car and a CNG auto-rickshaw behind it.

Four passengers of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were also injured after being trapped under the lorry.

They were rushed to a local hospital.

Officer-in-Charge of Moynamati Highway police station, Iqbal Bahar Majumdar, said police have recovered the bodies and the wrecked private car and taken them to the police station.

The bodies will be handed over to the families after completing legal formalities.

Topics:

ComillaRoad accident fatalities
Read More

3 killed in road crash on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway

22-year-old beaten to death over ‘extortion’ in Comilla

ACC probes alleged fund misuse in Comilla ‘mini stadium’ project

Dr Taher condemns announcement of election date without reforms

Ctg-Dhaka fuel transportation via pipeline to begin Saturday

Comilla, a 1,700-year-old trading city, losing its region-based business heritage

Latest News

Govt cautions media over publishing Hasina’s remarks

Jamaat's Taher: Elections without real reforms undermine public trust

UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in Middle East

Public administration secretary directs 24hr CCTV surveillance at Sada Pathor

Dengue: 173 hospitalized 24hrs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x