3 killed in truck-pickup collision, traffic halted for several hours

The accident occurred around 4am on Friday

File image of Tajhat police station. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 26 Sep 2025, 12:50 PM

Three people were killed in a head-on collision between a pickup van and a sand-laden truck near the Damdama Bridge in Rangpur city.

The accident occurred around 4am on Friday, confirmed Shahjahan Ali, officer-in-charge of Tajhat police station.

The accident caused a three-hour disruption of traffic on the Rangpur-Dhaka highway.

According to the police, the incident took place when a cargo pickup van, traveling from Rangpur towards Dhaka and heading to Mahiganj, attempted to make a U-turn on the north side of Damdama Bridge under Tajhat police station.

At that moment, a sand-loaded truck traveling from Rangpur to Dhaka collided with the pickup.

The collision claimed the lives of Arif, 20, helper of the pickup and son of Yusuf from Mirganj, Shahina, 28, wife of Motaleb Hossain from Pirgacha and Walid, son of Motaleb Hossain from Satdarga, Pirgacha.

The driver of the pickup was critically injured and taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Officer-in-Charge Shahjahan Ali said that upon receiving the information, police rushed to the scene to rescue the deceased and the injured.

However, the truck driver and helper could not be apprehended. In accordance with the law, a preliminary accident report was prepared, and both vehicles involved in the incident were seized.

Topics:

CollisionRangpurRoad accident fatalities
