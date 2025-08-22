3 killed in road crash on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway

Three youths were killed and another was injured as a speeding private car rammed into them on Mawa Expressway in Munshiganj district, said police on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Awlad Hossain, 23, Habil, 22, Kaium, 22.

The injured is Imon, 20.

Details about the victims could not be known.

Police said the four riding on a motorbike were heading towards Nimtala area from Sreenagar amid rains and fell on a lane of the expressway when the bike lost control around 10:30pm on Thursday.

At the same time, the private car from the opposite direction crashed into them, leaving Awlad and Habil dead on the spot and two others injured, according to the police.

The injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital where physicians declared Kaium dead.

Officer-in-charge of Hasara Highway police station Abu Nayeem Siddiqi said injured Imon was sent to Dhaka for advance treatment and they were trying to identify the private car.

Earlier on Thursday morning, three people, including a woman, were killed and another was injured as a private car carrying them veered off Mawa Expressway in Sreenagar upazila of Munshiganj district.