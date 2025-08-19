From strikes to uprisings: 25 years of political bloodshed in Bangladesh

Over the past 25 years, Bangladesh has witnessed a grim trail of political violence, ranging from party strikes and blockades to election-related clashes and mass uprisings.

According to the Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), between 2000 and 2025, such unrest has claimed 4,236 lives and left over 200,000 people injured, with the intensity peaking during major political movements.

From January to July this year alone, 73 people have already died due to political violence. Experts warn that these recurring conflicts not only threaten citizens’ safety but also undermine the country’s democratic processes and social stability.

Patterns and peaks

The yearly death tolls reflect the shifting intensity of political unrest in Bangladesh:

2000–2005: 208 in 2000, 500 in 2001, 310 in 2002, 203 in 2003, 52 in 2004, and 34 in 2005.

2006–2010: 120 in 2006, 7 in 2007, 4 in 2008, 42 in 2009, and 76 in 2010, showing a marked decline during the caretaker government period.

2011–2015: 58 in 2011, 84 in 2012, 507 in 2013, 147 in 2014, and 153 in 2015. 2013 stands out as one of the deadliest years due to strike- and blockade-driven unrest.

2016–2020: 177 in 2016, 52 in 2017, 67 in 2018, 39 in 2019, and 31 in 2020.

2021–July 2025: 167 in 2021, 70 in 2022, 45 in 2023, 1,010 in 2024, and 73 up to July 2025. The 2024 spike reflects the July uprising, particularly anti-discrimination student movements, which alone accounted for 844 deaths, nearly 90% of the total.

These figures, however, are based on reported data from the organizations mentioned; the actual number of deaths is believed to be significantly higher.

The least deadly year was 2008, with only four fatalities. Analysts note that violence tends to spike during national election years, such as 2001 and 2013.

Comparing government periods

ASK data indicated variations under different governments:

Under the Awami League (2009–August 2024), 2,725 people were killed, the highest under any administration.

During the BNP government (2001–2006), 1,219 deaths occurred.

Under the caretaker government (2007–2008), only 11 deaths were recorded.

In the first year of the current interim government (August 2024–July 2025), at least 73 people have lost their lives.

Human rights organization Odhikar reports even higher fatalities, with notable spikes in 2001, 2004, 2013, and 2024, confirming a recurring pattern of political bloodshed.

Voices of the bereaved

Sabina Yasmin, sister of student Wasim Akram, shot dead by police during an anti-discrimination movement in Chittagong, said: “My brother went only to fight for justice. He didn’t harm anyone, yet he was shot. He will never return, but I don’t want his blood to be in vain. We want justice for him and all the students killed with him.”

Mizanur Rahman, brother of BNP activist Shahjahan Ali, killed during a 2013 strike in Bogura, said: “My brother was everything to our family. He had to give his life fighting against a fascist government. Even after so many years, our grief is fresh. Those involved in his killing must be brought to justice. Only then can our family’s wounds begin to heal.”

Expert insights

Dr Samina Luthfa, associate professor of Sociology at Dhaka University, told Dhaka Tribune: “Political conflict exists in every country, but killing is never acceptable. Such murders often reflect the state of law and order in the country. Sometimes, personal disputes escalate into political killings. No killing is justified.

"Political disagreements will always exist, but they should never turn violent. Party leadership and law enforcement agencies have a responsibility to control such conflicts. Any loss of life must be prevented.”