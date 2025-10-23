Thursday, October 23, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Victim testifies in case over firing gunshots at hanging boy in Rampura

'I want punishment for those who shot me without any reason,' says the victim

File image of International Crimes Tribunal. Photo: Collected
Update : 23 Oct 2025, 06:40 PM

The victim in a crimes against humanity case lodged over firing at a youth who was hanging from the cornice of a building in the capital's Rampura area during the July mass uprising, on Thursday, testified as the first prosecution witness (PW) before the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1.

Amir Hossain, now around 18, from Bancharampur in Brahmanbaria district, narrated how he was chased by policemen on July 19, 2024, as he was returning to his Meradia home from the coffee shop in Aftabnagar where he used to work at the time.

"As I stepped onto the main road after crossing a bamboo bridge over the Rampura canal, I saw police and BGB men shooting at protesting people and students. I ran into an under-construction building and went up to its roof on the third floor.” He said.

“Three policemen followed me there. Fearing for my life, I hid myself, holding onto a rod on the cornice of the building. But the policemen saw me and ordered me to jump," he added.

Amir said as he refused to jump, one policeman pointed his pistol at him and fired three shots at his legs, seriously injuring him.

"After that, another policeman came and fired three more shots at my legs, hitting me again. Then I became senseless. When I regained consciousness, I found myself under treatment at Famous Hospital. My aunt came in the evening and shifted me to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around midnight," he added.

Amir said he had to undergo treatment at different hospitals for his injuries and still receives physiotherapy and medication. Despite this, he finds it difficult to move his toes properly.

"Later, I learned that the officer-in-charge of Rampura police station, Sub-Inspector Chanchal, and Sub-Inspector Tariqul had fired at me that day. I want punishment for those who shot me without any reason," he said.

Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder, chairman of the three-member panel of the tribunal, at the end of Thursday's proceedings, adjourned the hearing of the case till Monday.

Earlier in the day, the prosecution placed an opening statement in the case.

The prosecution on August 7 submitted the formal charge in the case, alleging police firing on a student hanging from a building's cornice in Rampura and the killing of two others in the area.

The ICT-1 on September 18 had framed charges in the case against former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman, former additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Khilgaon Zone Md Rashedul Islam, former officer-in-charge (OC) of Rampura police station Md Moshiur Rahman, former sub-inspector of the same police station Tariqul Islam Bhuiyan and former assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Chanchal Chandra Sarkar. 

Of the five accused, Chanchal has been arrested and is now facing the trial in person.

Topics:

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)Revolution 2024
