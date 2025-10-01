Maha Navami Puja of Sharadiyo Durgotsab on Wednesday

Maha Navami, the fourth day of Sharadiyo Durga Puja of the Hindu community, is being celebrated today with offering puja and anjali to Goddess Durga and sacrificing pumpkins, bananas, and cucumbers at temples and makeshift mandaps across the country.

The Puja is being celebrated at 33,355 mandaps this year amidst stringent security arrangements, according to the home ministry.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said that Durga Puja is being celebrated at 254 Puja Mandaps across the capital city.

On Wednesday, temples and mandaps will see the highest number of devotees and visitors as the five-day festival will come to an end on Thursday, on the final day of Bijaya Dashami, with the immersion of idols.

On Navami, Dunuchi Nach draws the special attraction as this is one of the most exciting rituals of the Durga Puja. Clay pots are filled with smoking charcoal. Some people take the pot in their hands and start dancing.



The daredevils try to balance the clay pot on their heads. Some who wish to be even more adventurous attempt to hold the pot by their teeth! Earlier, the dhunuchi nach was performed only by men.

However, nowadays, women are also emerging as dhunuchi dance experts.

On Maha Navami, Goddess Durga is worshipped as Mahisasuramardini, which means the Annihilator of the Buffalo Demon. It is believed that on Maha Navami day, Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura.



Maha Navami is the penultimate day of Navratri, and it is dedicated to worshipping the goddess Durga, who is believed to have manifested her full divine power by this day. It is also the day when Durga is believed to have defeated the buffalo demon Mahishasura, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.



In the morning, devotees performed different rituals and prayers to honor the goddess Durga as the Maha Navami puja was offered.



Navami puja typically follows a specific sequence, involving the recitation of mantras and the offering of various items, such as fruits, sweets, incense, and lamps.



In different temples, animals are sacrificed on this day as an offering to the goddess.

Temples and mandaps have been illuminated and decorated gorgeously, marking the puja as some puja pandals were portrayed in different themes, signifying different aspects of life and religious stories.



Temples and puja mandaps are now witnessing recitation of verses from the Holy Sri Sri Chandi, blowing of conch shells and beating of traditional dhak-dhols (traditional drums), kashor since Friday, and it will continue for the next days until immersion of idols on the day of Bijoya Dashami on October 24.



Bangalee Hindus might have a plethora of festivals (baaro maaashe tero parbon or 13 festivals in 12 months), but Durgotsab remains the queen bee.



On the final day of Bijaya Dashami on Thursday, puja will be offered in the morning, and Darpan Bisharjan will also be held.



In the capital Dhaka, the main puja mandaps are at Dhakeshwari National Temple, Ramkrishna Mission and Math, Kalabagan, Banani, Shakhari Bazar and Ramna Kali Mandir.



In major divisional cities, including port city Chittagong, Narayanganj, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet, and district towns including Faridpur, Dinajpur, Jashore, Kushtia, Netrakona, Tangail, Satkhira, are also witnessing massive celebrations of Durga Puja.