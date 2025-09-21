PEPS survey: 40% rate interim govt ‘good,’ Dhaka most dissatisfied

Nearly four in ten Bangladeshis rate the interim government’s performance as “good,” but approval is sharply divided by region and age, a new nationwide survey shows.

While Rajshahi and Mymensingh residents are most supportive, Dhaka respondents remain the most critical.

Public confidence in the interim government remains cautiously positive, with nearly 40% of respondents rating its performance as “good,” according to the latest People’s Election Pulse Survey (PEPS).

The survey reveals sharp contrasts across regions and demographics.

While residents of Mymensingh and Rajshahi expressed the highest levels of satisfaction, Dhaka respondents were the most critical, with a significant share rating the government’s performance as “poor.”

Generational divides also emerged.

Older respondents tended to view the government more favorably, while students and Gen Z were notably skeptical.

The People’s Election Pulse Survey (PEPS) is a nationwide opinion study designed to capture public sentiment on governance, law and order, and electoral expectations in Bangladesh.

Conducted in multiple rounds, the survey provides a snapshot of how citizens across regions, age groups, and professions view the interim government and the upcoming national elections.

The first round of PEPS was published on March 8, seven months after the interim government took office.

That initial survey revealed a cautiously optimistic public mood: a majority of respondents expressed hope that the interim administration would restore stability and ensure a credible election, though concerns about law and order and political violence were already visible.

Round one also highlighted early generational divides, with younger respondents showing more skepticism than older voters.

The second round, carried out in September 21, expanded on these findings.

Covering all eight administrative divisions, the survey used stratified random sampling to ensure representation across gender, age, education, and urban-rural divides.

This survey was conducted by INNOVISION, an international advisory and management consulting firm dedicated to transforming global trade, investment, finance, and socio-economic systems.