Hindu community to celebrate Mahalaya Sunday

Mahalaya, an auspicious occasion that heralds the advent of Goddess Durga, will be celebrated on Sunday through various rituals by members of the Hindu community across the country.

Mahalaya marks the end of Pitru Paksha (the dark fortnight dedicated to ancestors) and the beginning of Devi Paksha (the divine fortnight).

On this day, Goddess Durga begins her journey from her home in Kailash to her paternal abode on Earth, which is later celebrated as the Durga Puja festival.

The most popular attraction of Mahalaya is the chanting of mantras from the holy Sree Sree Chandi and devotional songs, highlighting the power and supremacy of Goddess Durga over all evil forces.

The sonorous recorded voice of legendary narrator and radio broadcaster Birendra Krishna Bhadra from Akashbani was once the main attraction of the recitation. Now, similar programs are aired on many broadcasting media.

The recorded version of Mahishasura Mardini (destruction of the evil force Mahishasura) is customarily played at the predawn of Mahalaya in every Bengali Hindu household in Bangladesh and in the Indian state of West Bengal.

Marking the day, special programs will be arranged at different temples, including the capital Dhaka, in the predawn hours.

On this occasion, Hindus will remember and pay homage to their late ancestors by performing puja and offering robes to Brahmins.

A special program will also be arranged at the Dhakeshwari National Temple at dawn. Similar programs will be held at different temples across the country.

The five-day Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bengali Hindu community, will begin on September 28.