Saturday, September 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Hindu community to celebrate Mahalaya Sunday

Special programs will be arranged at different temples, marking the day

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Sep 2025, 06:56 PM

Mahalaya, an auspicious occasion that heralds the advent of Goddess Durga, will be celebrated on Sunday through various rituals by members of the Hindu community across the country.

Mahalaya marks the end of Pitru Paksha (the dark fortnight dedicated to ancestors) and the beginning of Devi Paksha (the divine fortnight).

On this day, Goddess Durga begins her journey from her home in Kailash to her paternal abode on Earth, which is later celebrated as the Durga Puja festival.

The most popular attraction of Mahalaya is the chanting of mantras from the holy Sree Sree Chandi and devotional songs, highlighting the power and supremacy of Goddess Durga over all evil forces.

The sonorous recorded voice of legendary narrator and radio broadcaster Birendra Krishna Bhadra from Akashbani was once the main attraction of the recitation. Now, similar programs are aired on many broadcasting media.

The recorded version of Mahishasura Mardini (destruction of the evil force Mahishasura) is customarily played at the predawn of Mahalaya in every Bengali Hindu household in Bangladesh and in the Indian state of West Bengal.

Marking the day, special programs will be arranged at different temples, including the capital Dhaka, in the predawn hours.

On this occasion, Hindus will remember and pay homage to their late ancestors by performing puja and offering robes to Brahmins.

A special program will also be arranged at the Dhakeshwari National Temple at dawn. Similar programs will be held at different temples across the country.

The five-day Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bengali Hindu community, will begin on September 28.

Topics:

Durga PujaMahalaya celebration
Read More

Home adviser: Durga Puja festivities will not be hindered

Rizvi calls on party members to remain vigilant during Durga Puja

DMP assures smooth, festive celebrations of Durga Puja

Fakhrul urges vigil to safeguard communal harmony during Durga Puja

IGP: Tight security in force for Duga Puja

Bangladesh begins ilish exports to India ahead of Durga Puja

Latest News

Salma first female to be appointed as BCB selector

Shipping Adviser: National Port Strategy to be finalized by this year

ISPR: Weapon, ammunition seized in Khagrachhari

Joint forces raid Mohammadpur Geneva Camp

BYD launches EV Atto 3's upgraded version in Bangladesh

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x