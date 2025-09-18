13 Bangladeshi fishermen arrested for ‘illegal entry’ into Indian waters

Members of the Indian Coast Guard arrested 13 Bangladeshi nationals and seized their fishing trawler for allegedly entering Indian territorial waters in the early hours of Wednesday.

The authorities brought the arrestees aboard an Indian Coast Guard vessel, where they told interrogators that they were professional fishermen. Indian police have filled cases against them, reports Bangla Tribune.

The Indian Coast Guard took the trawler named Mayer Doa, to the Fraserganj area in the Indian side of the Sundarbans. Most of the arrestees hail from Purba Chandipur in Bagerhat district, while others come from Pirojpur and Zianagar.

The Indian authorities are set to present the fishermen before the Kakdwip Sub-Divisional Court on Thursday.

Earlier, during a government change in Bangladesh, the authorities had seized Indian fishing trawlers for alleged maritime boundary violations, while some Indian fishermen faced extended detention.