Bangladesh begins ilish exports to India ahead of Durga Puja

Bangladesh has started exporting ilish to India ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja, with the first consignment of 37,460 kilograms dispatched through Benapole land port early Wednesday.

This year, the government has authorised 37 exporters to ship 1,200 tonnes of ilish to India for Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community.

Six Bangladeshi firms made the initial shipment after quality inspections and clearance from fisheries authorities.

Sajib Saha, fisheries quarantine officer at the Fish Inspection and Quality Control Centre in Benapole, said the first consignment left the port at around 1:30am on Wednesday.

“In the first phase, 37 tonnes and 460 kilograms of ilish have been exported,” he said.

Last year, the government approved 2,420 tonnes for export, but only 532 tonnes were sent through Benapole.

Ilish exports were suspended in 2012 due to production shortages but resumed on a limited basis in 2019, timed with Durga Puja.

This year’s shipments must be completed by October 5, as directed by the Department of Fisheries.

Exporters said the price has been fixed at $12.50 per kg, equivalent to Tk1,525.

In the first shipment, Bangladeshi companies Satata Fish, Swarnali Enterprise, Tanisha Enterprise, Bishwas Traders, and Lucky Trading exported ilish to five Kolkata-based importers: National Trading, FNS Fish, Joy Shantasi, Ma International, and RJ International.

Saiful Islam, one of the exporters, welcomed the government’s decision, expressing hope that ilish exports would help strengthen bilateral trade between Bangladesh and India.