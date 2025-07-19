Commerce adviser: Trade with India to go on in public interest

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin on Saturday affirmed that trade between Bangladesh and India will continue in the greater interest of consumers and businesses of both nations, emphasising the mutual benefits derived from sustained economic cooperation.

“We have not officially been informed of India’s actions yet. Once we receive official information, we will take necessary steps. If any problem arises, both sides will try to resolve that through discussions. We hope the trade will continue for the benefit of both countries' consumers and business communities,” he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.

Replying to a question, the adviser said: “From social media and news reports, we have come to know that India has taken certain decisions regarding specific land ports, including Akhaura and Dawki and some border areas.”

Asked whether such decisions would negatively affect Bangladesh’s exports, Sk Bashir said: “Not everything is exported from our country. A significant amount goes from the garment industry. You know that achieving competitiveness is our main goal. It is beneficial for both parties. We certainly believe that India is also a prosperous country in the textile industry. Even then, when these products are exported from our country, it is based on our capabilities.”

It is, however, believed that this will continue for the interest of consumers and production of both countries, he said.

When asked about India’s ban on transshipment and exports, the adviser said: “Transshipment has had no real impact on us. We have addressed the issue using our own capabilities.”

Responding to another question, whether Indian businesses would also suffer from these restrictions, he said: “Certainly. This is a matter of competitiveness. Our competitiveness and transport costs are factors here. At times, we impose bans on agricultural imports and so does India. This is part of the ongoing trade management process. If issues arise, we will try to resolve them through discussions.”

When asked if the government plans to engage in discussions with India, Bashir said: “We will do whatever is necessary. However, we have not yet been officially notified on this matter.”

Asked whether these recent decisions were influenced by the current state of bilateral relations, the adviser said: “My work is related to trade, and I want to stay focused on that. As I’ve always said, I believe in open trade. Trade is crucial to me. I see no alternative to trade liberalization and inclusion for enhancing the capacity of our businesses and consumers.”

Responding to another question about how Bangladesh plans to reduce the growing trade deficit with India in light of such decisions, the adviser said: “It’s a long-term process. Trade deficits can’t be addressed overnight. What we source from India, we do as a neighboring country and India does the same. This is largely influenced by natural factors. We aim to expand trade through diversification and competitiveness.”