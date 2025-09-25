Trade with India via Benapole, Sonamasjid to remain suspended for puja

Import-export between Bangladesh and India through Benapole and Sonamasjid land ports will remain suspended for five and eight days, respectively, on the occasion of the Hindu community’s largest religious festival, Durga Puja.

Shamim Hossain, director of Benapole Port, said the suspension will continue till October 2, beginning on Sunday.

The export and import activities will resume from October 4, he said, adding that internal operations at the Benapole Customs House and port will continue, allowing goods to be cleared and Indian trucks to return.

Ruhul Amin, general secretary of Sonamasjid Land Port C&F Agents Association, said that due to Durga Puja, another government holiday and weekly holiday, the import-export between the countries will be closed till October 3.

Immigrants with valid documents will, however, be able to cross the border during the vacation.