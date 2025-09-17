Cuscu polls: Nomination deadline extended following student demands

The Election Commission has extended the deadline for collecting and submitting nomination papers for the central student council (Cucsu) and hall council elections at Chittagong University (CU) following demands from students.

Chief Election Commissioner for the Cucsu polls, Professor Dr Monir Uddin, announced the decision around 12:30pm on Wednesday.

According to the revised schedule, candidates can collect nomination papers until 5pm on Wednesday, while the submission deadline has been extended to 5pm on Thursday. The original deadline was Wednesday.

“Many students were injured during recent clashes, some of whom are still unwell. Additionally, several students requested more time. In light of these demands, the deadline has been extended by one day,” Dr Monir Uddin explained, adding that a meeting was held at noon to finalise the decision.

Earlier, around 11am, the CU unit of Chhatra Dal had formally sought an extension of the collection and submission deadline.

Nomination papers will be scrutinised on Thursday, and a preliminary list of candidates will be published on Saturday. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is Monday, and the final list will be published on September 25.

As per the election code of conduct, no rallies or processions are allowed during the nomination period, and candidates may be accompanied by no more than five supporters.

The Cucsu and hall council elections are scheduled for October 12, from 9am to 4pm, with vote counting to begin immediately after polls close. This will mark the first Cucsu election in 35 years, the last being held in 1990.