Monday, September 15, 2025

Five of six newborns die after birth at DMCH

The family has requested prayers as the surviving infant’s condition remains critical

Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). Photo: UNB
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 07:55 PM

Five out of six newborns delivered at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) have died.

The babies were born on Sunday morning, and by Monday afternoon, five had passed away while receiving treatment at DMCH and a private hospital. The condition of the surviving infant remains critical, reports Bangla Tribune.

Moksedha Akter Priya, wife of Qatari expatriate Md Hanif from Khajuria village in Senbagh upazila of Noakhali, gave birth to three boys and three girls through normal delivery at the gynecology ward of DMCH on Sunday morning.

All six babies were premature, born at 27 weeks, and weighed less than one kilogram each, they were immediately admitted to the ICU. Three were treated at DMCH’s neonatal unit and three at a private hospital. One newborn died first at DMCH, followed by four more in the two hospitals. Currently, one baby remains under treatment at DMCH.

Lipi Begum, the mother’s sister-in-law, said the surviving infant’s condition is also critical. The family has requested prayers for the child’s recovery.

Doctors said saving the six newborns was extremely difficult due to their premature birth and very low birth weight.

Topics:

DiedInfantDhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH)
