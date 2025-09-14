Expatriate worker dies after falling from building in Malaysia

Abu Moshiur Rahman Kakon, 24, a resident of Mirsarai in Chittagong, died after falling from the third floor of a building while working in Malaysia.

Kakon was the son of Abul Bashar of Rashid Majhi Bari in Dakshin Bhuiyan village, under Ward No 7 of Ichakhali Union.

The accident occurred on Friday in Kuala Lumpur.

Mostafizur Rahman Pintu, a resident of Ichakhali, said: “Kakon went to Malaysia a year ago in search of livelihood. He was a very hardworking young man. On Friday, while working, he accidentally fell from the third floor. He died on the spot. I still cannot believe it.”

Meanwhile, his parents remain devastated by the loss of their son. They are now waiting to see his body one last time. It has been learned that it will take a few more days to repatriate the body from Malaysia.

Confirming the incident, Ashraf Uddin Rakib, member of Ward No 7 of Ichakhali Union Parishad, said: “I am deeply saddened by the news. Kakon went abroad for livelihood but tragically lost his life in an accident. If any documents are required to bring back the body, the Union Parishad will extend its assistance.”