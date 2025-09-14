Sunday, September 14, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Expatriate worker dies after falling from building in Malaysia

The deseased is a resident of Mirsarai in Chittagong

File image of the deseased, Abu Moshiur Rahman Kako . Photo: Collected
Update : 14 Sep 2025, 10:31 AM

Abu Moshiur Rahman Kakon, 24, a resident of Mirsarai in Chittagong, died after falling from the third floor of a building while working in Malaysia.

Kakon was the son of Abul Bashar of Rashid Majhi Bari in Dakshin Bhuiyan village, under Ward No 7 of Ichakhali Union.

The accident occurred on Friday in Kuala Lumpur.

Mostafizur Rahman Pintu, a resident of Ichakhali, said: “Kakon went to Malaysia a year ago in search of livelihood. He was a very hardworking young man. On Friday, while working, he accidentally fell from the third floor. He died on the spot. I still cannot believe it.”

Meanwhile, his parents remain devastated by the loss of their son. They are now waiting to see his body one last time. It has been learned that it will take a few more days to repatriate the body from Malaysia.

Confirming the incident, Ashraf Uddin Rakib, member of Ward No 7 of Ichakhali Union Parishad, said: “I am deeply saddened by the news. Kakon went abroad for livelihood but tragically lost his life in an accident. If any documents are required to bring back the body, the Union Parishad will extend its assistance.”

Topics:

MalaysiaExpatriate Workers
Read More

CA Yunus: People’s will, not mine

Two expat-Bangladeshis face ISIS-related charges in Malaysian Court

Prof Yunus returns home from Malaysia

CA leaves Malaysia for home ending 3-day state visit

Prof Yunus receives honorary doctorate degree from UKM

Anwar Ibrahim: Malaysia concerned with Bangladesh’s burden to cater Rohingyas

Latest News

Last-gasp Juve beat Inter in 4-3 thriller

Election: Intelligence-based crackdown planned as police seek missing weapons

Farida Parveen to be laid to rest in Kushtia after last tribute at Shaheed Minar

Teen girl dies after falling from train roof in Tangail

Dhaka’s air continues to be moderate this morning

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x