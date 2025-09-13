Concrete span, broken hopes: Gaibandha awaits the road ahead

A newly built bridge over a canal in Sundarganj upazila of Gaibandha has remained virtually unusable due to the absence of approach roads on either side, leaving several hundred local residents in prolonged distress.

The structure, constructed under the Department of Disaster Management during the 2023–24 fiscal year, was completed six months ago in Ghaghoa village under Tarapur Union.

Yet, no earth-filling was done to connect it to nearby roads, rendering it little more than a concrete span over water.

Students, teachers and pedestrians in the surrounding areas are bearing the brunt, struggling to cross safely. With schools, madrasas, markets and homes located on both sides of the canal, locals say the bridge’s potential to ease their movement remains unrealised.

In a desperate bid to make the bridge usable, villagers, along with the local union chairman and members, have put up bamboo walkways on either end. But the improvised paths are unstable and risky, with several students already falling into the canal, damaging their books and belongings.

“Once the land on both sides of the bridge is filled, everyone will be able to come and go happily,” said Habibur Rahman, a local resident.

“Vehicles including rickshaws and vans, as well as emergency health service vehicles, will be able to operate. This will benefit everyone. However, hopes remain unfulfilled. The bridge has been built, but without connecting roads, it is not serving its purpose,” he said.

Another resident, Sujan, alleged that the bridge was constructed with substandard materials. “There are doubts about whether the length and width of the bridge are according to the schedule. But the money for the 30 lakh taka bridge was taken away while party influence was exerted without completing the construction,” he said.

Majnu Mia, a member of Ward No. 1 of Tarapur Union, said people have been crossing the canal at great personal risk by walking over bamboo laid across deep holes on both sides of the bridge.

“Despite repeated requests to the contractor to complete the approach roads, no action has been taken,” he added.

When contacted, the contractor, Nur Maula, said over the phone that earth-filling work to link the bridge to the roads would begin within a few days.

Tarapur Union Parishad Chairman Aminul Islam confirmed that the bridge construction had been finished five to six months ago, but the contractor had since left without completing the approach roads. “Despite several attempts to contact him, we couldn’t reach him. We were forced to install bamboo walkways temporarily,” he said.

Engineer Nasir Uddin from the Sundarganj Upazila Project Implementation Office acknowledged that the contractor had taken payment but failed to finish the job. “We’re currently looking into the matter,” he said.

Sundarganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Raj Kumar Biswas said, “I have just come to know about the issue. Necessary steps will be taken soon.”