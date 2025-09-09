Ex-secretary Bhuiyan Shafiqul Islam, 6 Awami League men held

Detective Branch (DB) of police has arrested former secretary Bhuiyan Mohammad Shafiqul Islam and six other leaders and activists of the Awami League (AL) and its associate organizations from different parts of the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Deputy Commissioner of DB (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Muhammad Talebur Rahman confirmed BSS of the arrests.

Earlier on Monday, another former secretary Abu Alam Md Shahid Khan was arrested in a case under anti-terrorism act filed with Shahbagh police station from the capital's Eskaton area.

He was later sent to jail in the case.