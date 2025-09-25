Bangabandhu Foundation president held in Dhaka

Police on Thursday detained Mozammel Haque, 67, president of the Bangabandhu Foundation and an executive member of the banned Awami League’s cultural affairs sub-committee, from the Gulshan area of the capital.

Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said a DMP team, acting on a tip-off, conducted a drive in Gulshan-1 around 12:30pm and detained him.

“Mozammel Haque has been providing financial support to Awami League leaders and activists through various channels,” Talebur added.