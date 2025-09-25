Thursday, September 25, 2025

Bangabandhu Foundation president held in Dhaka

Mozammel has provided financial support to Awami League leaders, activists through various channels, says DC Talebur

Mozammel Haque, executive member of the banned Awami League’s cultural affairs sub-committee and President of the Bangabandhu Foundation, held by police in Gulshan on Thursday. September 25, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 25 Sep 2025, 07:10 PM

Police on Thursday detained Mozammel Haque, 67, president of the Bangabandhu Foundation and an executive member of the banned Awami League’s cultural affairs sub-committee, from the Gulshan area of the capital.

Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said a DMP team, acting on a tip-off, conducted a drive in Gulshan-1 around 12:30pm and detained him.

“Mozammel Haque has been providing financial support to Awami League leaders and activists through various channels,” Talebur added.

