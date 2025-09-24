Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Former DNCC female councillor, AL leader arrested in Gulshan

She was taken to Gulshan Police Station, where a process was underway to take legal action against her, the official said

Photo: UNB
Update : 24 Sep 2025, 12:06 PM

Police have arrested former female councillor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Mohila Awami League leader Hajera Khatun Nargis from the Gulshan area.

Deputy Commissioner (Media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Talebur Rahman said she was arrested on Tuesday night.

He added that acting on a tip-off, a special team from Gulshan Police Station conducted a drive and apprehended her.

Later, she was taken to Gulshan Police Station, where a process was underway to take legal action against her, the official said.

 

