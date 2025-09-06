Two shot in JaPa-Gono Odhikar clash at Bijoynagar

Two young men sustained bullet injuries during an attack and arson at the Jatiya Party office in Bijoynagar in the capital on Friday night.

The injured, Rahul, 22, and Monir, 25, were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 8:45pm.

Rahul was admitted to Ward 102, while Monir was discharged after primary treatment.

Inspector Md Faruk, in charge of the hospital police camp, said witnesses reported that leaders and activists of Gono Odhikar Parishad went to vandalise the Jatiya Party office.

A clash then ensued between them and the police, during which Rahul was shot in his right hand and Monir in his left.