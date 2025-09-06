Saturday, September 06, 2025

Two shot in JaPa-Gono Odhikar clash at Bijoynagar

The injured, Rahul, 22, and Monir, 25, were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 8:45pm on Friday

Miscreants attack, vandalize, and set fire to the Jatiya Party central office in Dhakas Bijoynagar, with police quickly bringing the situation under control on Friday, September 5, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 06 Sep 2025, 04:22 PM

Two young men sustained bullet injuries during an attack and arson at the Jatiya Party office in Bijoynagar in the capital on Friday night.

The injured, Rahul, 22, and Monir, 25, were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 8:45pm.

Rahul was admitted to Ward 102, while Monir was discharged after primary treatment.

Inspector Md Faruk, in charge of the hospital police camp, said witnesses reported that leaders and activists of Gono Odhikar Parishad went to vandalise the Jatiya Party office.

A clash then ensued between them and the police, during which Rahul was shot in his right hand and Monir in his left.

 

x