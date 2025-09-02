Case filed over clashes between Chittagong University students and locals

The Chittagong University (CU) authorities have filed a case and a general diary (GD) with Hathazari Police Station over the two consecutive days of clashes between students and locals.

The case names 98 individuals and lists around 1,000 unidentified accused.

The university’s acting registrar, Professor Dr Saiful Islam, confirmed the matter on Tuesday.

He added that a GD had also been filed regarding the looting of traditional weapons from the university’s security office.

He said: “A case and a GD have been filed over the clashes. We are doing everything possible to restore normalcy at the university. I urge students to return to classes and exams quickly. They also need to come forward to help normalize the situation.”

Hathazari Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abu Kausar Mohammad Hossain told Bangla Tribune: “A case has been filed over the CU clashes. We will take necessary action in this regard.”

The clashes began late Saturday night after an altercation between a female student living in a building near the university’s Gate No-2 and the building’s security guard.

This incident escalated into violent confrontations between students and villagers, which continued in several phases throughout Sunday.

Several hundred people, including students, members of the proctorial body, and even a pro-vice-chancellor, were injured.

Section 144 was imposed on the campus and surrounding areas from 2pm on Sunday, and it remains in effect.

On Monday afternoon, the Chittagong District Civil Surgeon’s Office reported that more than 300 people had received treatment at the CU Medical Centre, 114 at Chittagong Medical College Hospital, and 30 at various private hospitals in the city.

Among them, two were placed on life support at Parkview Hospital, and 11 were admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

Additionally, one student suffered a ruptured blood vessel and was transferred to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Dhaka for advanced treatment, said Chittagong District Civil Surgeon Jahangir Hossain.