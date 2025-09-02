Govt seeks Interpol red notice against 3 factory owners

The government has taken an initiative to request Interpol to issue a red notice against the owners of three garment factories, including TNZ Group, Dird Group and Roar Fashion Ltd, for their alleged negligence in clearing workers’ dues and prolonged stay abroad.

The accused are Shahadat Hossain Shamim, managing director of TNZ Group; Ittemad Ud Doula, chairman, and Nabil Ud Doula, managing director of Dird Group; and Mamunul Islam, managing director of Roar Fashion Ltd.

The move comes in response to cases filed at the labour court in Gazipur and the 1st and 3rd labour courts in Dhaka, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Labour and Employment Adviser Brigadier General (retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain said: “We are committed to ensuring workers’ rightful claims. Those who act unjustly toward workers will face strict action. Legal steps against the accused are ongoing for violating labour rights and relevant laws.”

He added that the government aims to bring the accused individuals back to the country to ensure payment of outstanding wages and benefits owed to workers.

Following an application by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Interpol wing of the Police Headquarters sent a request to Interpol authorities seeking red notices against the factory owners.

Lutfey Siddiqui, the chief adviser’s special envoy on international affairs, said: “Negligent or non-cooperative behaviour by factory owners regarding workers’ lawful rights will not be tolerated. There must be consequences for such actions. I appreciate the firm stance taken by the labour adviser.”