Court directs police to seek Interpol red notice against Saifuzzaman, wife

The court has directed police headquarters to apply to Interpol for issuing a “red notice” against former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed and his wife Rukhmila Zaman.

On Sunday, Chittagong Metropolitan Special Judge (acting) Md Abdur Rahman passed the order following a petition by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Earlier, on Thursday, the ACC submitted the application to the court. Public prosecutor (PP) for the ACC, Mokarram Hossain, confirmed the matter.

He said that former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and his wife Rukhmila Zaman, defendants in multiple ACC cases, are currently absconding abroad. Last Thursday, the ACC filed an application with the court seeking action for the issuance of an Interpol red notice against them.

He added that after Sunday's hearing, the court approved the request and directed the inspector general of police (IGP) to take the necessary measures in this regard, reported Prothom Alo.

On April 17 this year, the ACC filed a case against Saifuzzaman and Rukhmila Zaman over allegations of a Tk20 crore loan scam. The court has also ordered the seizure of their assets, including 343 properties in the United Kingdom, 228 in the United Arab Emirates, nine in the United States, and others in different countries.

In addition, on March 5, the court ordered the freezing of 39 bank accounts belonging to the couple, which hold deposits exceeding Tk5.26 crore.

The court also ordered the seizure of shares worth Tk102 crore and 957 bighas of land in their names. On October 7, 2024, the court imposed a travel ban on Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and Rukhmila Zaman.