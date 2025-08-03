Sunday, August 03, 2025

RMG factories to remain closed on August 5 to mark July Mass Uprising Day

In a circular, the BGMEA urged factory owners to keep their factories closed

Employees work at a garment factory. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Aug 2025, 03:20 PM

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has decided to close all garment factories across the country on August 5 in observance of the July Mass Uprising Day.

In a circular, the trade body urged factory owners to keep their factories shut on the day as a mark of respect to the martyrs of the July uprising and in solidarity with the government’s decision.

The notification stated that the government has declared August 5 each year as “July Mass Uprising Day” (with a general holiday). Garment factories usually fix 11 days of festival leave at the beginning of the year, in line with Section 118 of the Bangladesh Labour Act, 2006 and Rule 110 of the Bangladesh Labour Rules, 2015.

Since the government declared August 5 as a general holiday midway through the year, it was not included in the original list of festival holidays. Therefore, it is not mandatory under labour law for factories to remain closed on that day.

However, the BGMEA has made a special request for all garment factories to observe the general holiday on August 5 out of respect for the martyrs of the July uprising and in solidarity with the government.

It may be noted that the interim government declared August 5 as “July Mass Uprising Day.” On July 2, the Cabinet Division issued a gazette and a circular regarding the observance. The day has been declared a general holiday nationwide.

According to the gazette, August 5 has been classified as a “Category A” national day, and the observance will follow previous circulars regarding the celebration of national and international days. All government, semi-government, autonomous and private institutions will observe a holiday on that day.

x