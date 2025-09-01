CU halts all exams following Sunday clashes

Chittagong University (CU) has suspended all scheduled departmental and institute exams until Thursday following violent clashes between students and local villagers.

The decision was announced in an urgent notice on Monday, signed by Acting Controller of Examinations Professor Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, citing “unavoidable circumstances” as the reason for the suspension.

A revised notice, however, was issued two hours later allowed departments and institutes to resume ongoing exams from September 2, provided they ensure 100% student attendance through their respective academic committees.

Meanwhile, students remain reluctant to attend classes or exams amid the tense situation. Riduanul Haque, a Political Science student, said, “Given the appalling clashes on Saturday night and Sunday that left hundreds injured, many still hospitalized, it is impossible to sit for classes or exams now.”

The clashes erupted around midnight on Saturday near CU’s Gate-2 after a female student was allegedly harassed by a house guard, sparking confrontations with residents of the nearby Jobra village. Fighting continued until 3:30am and flared again late Sunday morning, leaving many students and villagers injured.

Authorities imposed Section 144 on campus until midnight Monday and deployed law enforcement personnel to control the situation.