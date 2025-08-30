Gono Odhikar Parishad to stage protest over attack on Nur

Gono Odhikar Parishad will hold a protest rally at 3pm on Saturday, demanding justice for the recent attack on party president Nurul Haque Nur and several activists.

The rally is set to take place in front of the party’s central office in Bijoynagar, Dhaka, where leaders from various political groups are expected to express solidarity.

According to party sources, similar demonstrations will be held outside Dhaka as part of the coordinated protest.

The clashes erupted in two phases on Friday, first in the evening and again around 8:30pm between activists of the Jatiya Party and Gono Odhikar Parishad.

Law enforcement intervened to disperse both sides, during which Nur, who was positioned near the Jatiya Party office, sustained injuries amid baton charges by police and military personnel.