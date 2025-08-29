Enforced disappearance victims must get justice, compensation, says ASK

Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) has demanded justice and compensation for victims of enforced disappearance. ASK said that “‘enforced disappearance’ is not only a tragedy for an individual or a family, but also a reflection of extreme failure in safeguarding human rights in any state.”

On the occasion of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances on Saturday, ASK made this statement in a press release signed by its Senior Coordinator Abu Ahmed Faizul Kabir on Friday.

Like in other countries around the world, the day will be observed in Bangladesh with grief, concern, and anger.

ASK expressed solidarity with all victims of enforced disappearance and their families, in Bangladesh and across the world, who have fallen prey to such cruel incidents in their regions or corners. Standing by them, ASK reaffirmed its firm commitment to human rights and justice.

The statement noted that over the past one and a half decades, allegations of enforced disappearance in Bangladesh have repeatedly surfaced in reports from the media and human rights organizations. Many families still spend their days waiting for news of their loved ones. In most cases, the fate of these missing persons remains unknown. Although allegations of disappearance have been raised against state institutions, impartial investigations have not been conducted in most cases, and responsible individuals have not been held accountable. The culture of disappearance has created a dangerous precedent, undermining the rule of law and the right to life of citizens.

ASK emphasized the necessity of uncovering the underlying causes of enforced disappearance in Bangladesh. In many cases, according to victims and their families, political influence, abuse of power, administrative irresponsibility, and a culture of impunity have played a central role in these incidents. Trends such as weakening citizens’ access to justice, undermining fundamental rights, and creating an environment of fear have caused concern over time. Therefore, in addition to judicial processes, a thorough analysis of the root causes of disappearance is essential.

The interim government of Bangladesh has formed a commission on enforced disappearance and signed the international convention on the matter. ASK welcomed these steps as positive.

ASK hopes that, while performing its mandated responsibilities, the commission will consider the historical context of enforced disappearances in Bangladesh, the victims, and the long-standing hopes and expectations of their families for justice. As a signatory to the international convention, Bangladesh has obligations to ensure the safety of victims, locate forcibly disappeared persons, bring perpetrators to justice, and provide compensation and rehabilitation.

Ahead of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, ASK called on the government to ensure justice and compensation for victims and their families, protect the safety of families and witnesses, and guarantee rehabilitation. Simultaneously, all perpetrators of enforced disappearance must be brought under the law, given exemplary punishment, and effective measures taken to prevent future human rights violations of this kind. Such steps are not only essential for the victims but also for the safety of society as a whole and the rule of law.