6 human rights bodies press interim govt to lift Awami League ban, push reforms

Six international human rights organizations have sent a letter to Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser, Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, urging the interim government to ensure justice in cases of enforced disappearances and killings, and to lift the ban on Awami League activities.

The groups—CIVICUS, Committee to Protect Journalists, Fortify Rights, Human Rights Watch, Robert F Kennedy Human Rights, and Tech Global Institute—also called on the government to advance human rights reforms and prevent further violations.

They commended the interim government for its initial efforts to restore basic freedoms, reform laws, and investigate past abuses since the end of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government, but expressed concern over the lack of progress in security sector reforms and accountability. The letter urged the government to strengthen institutions ahead of the 2026 elections and to stop arbitrary arrests and politically motivated cases against Awami League members.

The letter said that at the UN High-level Conference on the Rohingya, the interim government stated that Rohingya refugees’ repatriation is the only solution to the crisis, and as an “immediate step,” newly arrived refugees “must be allowed to repatriate.” Rohingya refugees have long emphasized their ultimate goal is to return home to Myanmar. But for all Rohingya, including the 150,000 refugees who arrived since late 2023, no part of Myanmar is currently safe for voluntary, dignified, and sustainable returns.

The organizations urged the chief adviser to take prompt action to protect the rights and freedoms of everyone in Bangladesh.