Barrister Sarwar withdraws as defence counsel for 15 army officers in ICT cases

Barrister M Sarwar Hossain will no longer act as the legal counsel for 15 army officers facing trial at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) over separate cases involving enforced disappearances, killings, and other crimes against humanity during the Awami League government, including incidents in the TFI (Taskforce for Interrogation) and JIC (Joint Interrogation) cells.

He confirmed the decision to journalists on Thursday, citing a conflict of interest. “One of the 15 officers under arrest is among those against whom I had previously filed a case at the tribunal regarding enforced disappearances. Therefore, I will no longer participate in their legal defence. Moreover, Bar Council regulations prohibit me from representing clients in cases where I have lodged a complaint. Consequently, I have withdrawn as their legal representative.”

Barrister Sarwar, a former army officer and Supreme Court lawyer, had earlier filed cases at the tribunal and the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances against three former army officials, including ex-Army Chief Gen (retd) SM Shafiuddin Ahmed. One of these officials was among the 15 currently under arrest.

Earlier on Wednesday, Barrister Sarwar appeared at ICT-1 on behalf of the 15 officers, prompting widespread criticism on social media.

For context, on October 8, ICT-1 issued arrest warrants against 30 individuals, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over two separate charges of crimes against humanity—enforced disappearances, detention, and torture—linked to the TFI and JIC cells during the Awami League government. Seventeen individuals were named in the TFI case and 13 in the JIC case, bringing the total number of implicated former and current army officers to 24.

According to tribunal orders, the arrested officers were to be taken into custody by Tuesday and presented before the court on Wednesday. On October 11, Army Headquarters confirmed that the 15 officers had been taken into custody, and the government later designated a Dhaka Cantonment building as a temporary detention facility.