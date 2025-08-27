Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Mahfuj: Interim govt’s goal to establish new political arrangement in Bangladesh

All must work together in unison to build a prosperous and developed Bangladesh, said Mahfuj

File image of Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam. Photo: Facebook/Mahfuj Alam
Update : 27 Aug 2025, 09:59 PM

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Mahfuj Alam has said the goal of the interim government formed through the July uprising is to eliminate inequality and establish a new political arrangement in Bangladesh that will strengthen the democratic system.

Despite differences in political ideology, all must work together in unison to build a prosperous and developed Bangladesh, he said while addressing a commemorative event marking the first anniversary of the July uprising at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC on Tuesday, according to a message received here on Wednesday. 

The adviser said that the people and students of Bangladesh rose in protest against the “cruel oppression, repression and brutality” of fascist ousted PM Sheikh Hasina, which eventually led to the July uprising and the formation of the interim government.

The July uprising was the outcome of people’s resistance against 16 years of misrule marked by killings, enforced disappearances, murders and rampant corruption, he said, adding students and citizens could no longer remain silent. 

The program was attended by members of the US Senate and Congress, senior officials from the State Department, diplomats from various countries, as well as students and expatriates who had actively supported the movement while living in the United States.

Participants paid tribute to those who were martyred or injured during the uprising, recognizing their sacrifices in ushering in a new horizon for Bangladesh’s governance system, with a vision of reducing inequality, safeguarding human rights and building a just society.

A documentary titled “Shrabon Bidroho” (August Rebellion), based on the July uprising, was screened at the event which highlighted various aspects of the July–August movement, aiming to keep the spirit of July alive among the people and inspire continued struggle against injustice.

Topics:

Interim governmentMahfuj Alam
Read More

Dhaka seeks US action after incident on New York consulate

Mahfuj Alam targeted by ‘Awami League supporters’ in New York

Adviser Mahfuj’s father elected BNP union leader in Lakshmipur

Govt intensifies efforts to bring back Rohingya issue to global forums

Mahfuj Alam: 'Notun Kuri' will help flourish young talents

CA Yunus: Govt committed to giving power back to the people

Latest News

Minimum price of potatoes at cold storage gates set at Tk22 per kg

Rizvi: We cannot misrepresent sacrifice and achievement of August 5

Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah put on 5-day remand

Engineering students meet interim govt advisers

Bottola celebrates 17th anniversary and Mustafa Monwar Jayanti

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x